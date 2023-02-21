What you need to know about the upcoming winter storm

At 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Iron County and other areas in Utah.

The storm is expected to begin at 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 and last until 11 p.m. the following day. After the system moves out of the area on Wednesday night, it is expected to cause blizzard conditions in the northern half of the U.S., with potentially record-breaking snowfall totals in Minnesota.

The announcement states that six to 12 inches of snowfall are expected. The NWS also anticipates that periods of low visibility will be possible because of blowing snow.

As for temperatures during this period, Accuweather predicts that it will stay below freezing with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 16 degrees.

The service has also announced a high wind warning for the area with 30 to 40 mph winds from the southwest and gusts reaching 65 mph.

Southern Utah University announced that they would make an official decision on whether or not to cancel or delay classes by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Students can stay updated on this decision by checking their student emails or the SUU app.

If class times are not canceled or rescheduled, students should plan ahead for any delays while traveling to morning classes on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

For current updates on road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s website.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Wolfgang Hasselmann on Unsplash