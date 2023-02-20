SUU online business graduate program ranked as the best in Utah

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Southern Utah University’s online business graduate program as the best in the state of Utah and 45th in the country.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the schools on their list “have strong traditional academic foundations based on the excellence of entering students, graduation rates and instructor credentials.”

This is not the first time the program has been recognized nationally, as the U.S. News & World Report ranked them in the top 100 in 2019.

Mary Pearson, the dean of the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business, spoke on what it meant to be included amongst some of the best online programs in the country.

“We value the recognition from national publications that consistently rank us among the top educators in the online environment,” Pearson said.

SUU students can enroll in the online program to work toward master’s degrees in accounting and business administration, with 11 emphasis options between the two.

Currently, 153 students are enrolled, and tuition costs $485 per credit. Most degrees can be completed in as few as 12 months.

For those interested in the program, go to the program’s website to learn more.

Story by: Anden Garfield

news@suunews.net

Photo by: Luke McKenzie