Flippin’ Birds look to go undefeated in conference meets

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team will host the Boise State University Broncos for their final Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference. This season, the Flippin’ Birds have won all of their conference meets and look forward to an undefeated season against the Broncos.

Southern Utah

In their last meeting, the Flippin’ Birds won 196.275-195.700 in Boise, Idaho, for the first time since 2008. Southern Utah started the evening on the bars, and graduate student Shylen Murakami set a score of 9.875 to kick things off. Following that was graduate student Karley McClain and junior Aubri Schwartze, who scored 9.825 apiece. The scoring total for the Flippin’ Birds was 49.100 on the bars.

With a score of 9.825, freshman Kayla Pardue earned the top vault score for Southern Utah. Sophomore Ellie Cacciola contributed a score of 9.800 that was followed by McClain’s 9.775. In total, the Flippin’ Birds earned a 48.875 in the vault category.

The floor is Southern Utah’s best routine, and they continued to impress with a 49.025. McClain scored a team-high 9.900, which was followed by graduate student Rachel Smith and Schwartze’s 9.800.

Southern Utah’s highest score of 49.275 came on the beam. Junior Hailey Vultaggio executed a technical routine that earned her a score of 9.900. Cacciola and Murakami each added a 9.875, which was followed by a score of 9.825 from Schwartze.

Boise State

The Broncos set a season-high 195.700 against the Flippin’ Birds in the ExtraMile Arena. Boise State earned their highest score of 49.300 on the beam, since all gymnasts scored a 9.800 or better. Sophomore Emma Loyim and senior Adriana Popp both led the way with a score of 9.925.

Another season best for the Broncos was a 49.000 on the bars. Juniors Courtney Blackson and Emily Lopez accounted for a pair of 9.925s, which was followed by freshman Kylee Hamby’s score of 9.850.

Boise State put up a 48.775 in the vault department. Leading the way was Lopez and sophomore Alyssa Vulaj scoring 9.850 apiece, but it was not enough for the Broncos to edge out the Flippin’ Birds.

Their lowest score was a 48.450 on the floor. Vulaj and sophomore Elaina McGovern were on top of the scoring department for the Broncos, and both earned a 9.850.

Meet details

The Broncos will head to the America First Event Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The meet will begin at 7 p.m. MST and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunew.net

Photos by: SUU Athletics