Second Studio to produce Greek tragedy “Antigone”

Southern Utah University’s student-led theatre company, Second Studio, will be beginning their spring semester of productions with “Antigone” by Sophocles. Considered the third play in the Theban trilogy, “Antigone” follows the story of a young woman seeking a proper burial for her fallen brother. It explores universal themes of justice, power and grief.

“There’s a reason we’re still performing this two thousand years later,” said director Hannah Luther. “It speaks to such deep questions that we ask.”

Despite being written in an entirely different time, the characters throughout “Antigone” still carry traits that are relatable to modern audiences.

“Antigone is very stubborn, but that stubbornness is what drives her to do really good things for her family and others,” said Sophia Weaver, who plays the titular character.

The production team mounting the show has worked hard to create a unique experience for audience members, including an original musical score written by Caden Marshall.

“It’s definitely something very different from what former SUU productions have been,” said Marshall. “We’re using completely original music to an ancient Greek play with this really cool, unique way of storytelling.”

In addition to original music, “Antigone” features original choreography by Abbey Jolley and Olivia Wilkinson, members of the cast and production team.

“‘This Is Your City’ is one of the last dances, and it’s very powerful, and I think the audience will love it. I think it will be everyone’s favorite,” said Wilkinson, a member of the chorus and the show’s dance captain.

Many of the members of the cast and production team have expressed their excitement surrounding the originality of the production and the collaborative effort put into the show.

“My favorite part has been seeing all the pieces come together,” said Luther. “It’s such a collaborative effort. Watching it come together as something bigger and more beautiful than anything I ever could have dreamed up by myself has been the most magical experience.”

“Antigone” will be playing in the Black Box Theatre in the Auditorium from Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Feb.18 at 2:00 p.m. An opening night gala will be held directly after Thursday’s performance. Tickets can be purchased at the box office for $5 starting thirty minutes before the performance begins.

Article by: Gracie Butterfield

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Second Studio