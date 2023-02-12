Flippin’ Birds dominate with new program record

Southern Utah traveled to Provo this past week to take on Brigham Young University. They met the competition head-on, earning a 197.125-196.475 victory and setting both a new season record and program on the road record.

Karley McClain also maintained Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time in a row.

Bars

SUU had an excellent start, earning a 49.250 with a 9.925 high score from Shylen Murakami. Mayson Bentley followed with a score of 9.850. BYU gymnast Anna Bramblett took the event high score and also earned Bar Specialist of the Week with a 9.950.

Vault

The Flippin’ Birds earned a 49.225, a score tied with the third highest in SUU history. Kayla Pardue took the SUU high score and second overall high score with a 9.875. Ellie Cacciola and Caitlin Kho were tied for third overall with a 9.850. For BYU, Sydney Benson earned the overall high score for the second time against SUU with a 9.900.

Floor

Southern Utah flourished on the floor, tying a season best and the third program high score with a 49.500. McClain and Aubri Schwartze tied for the SUU and overall high scores with a 9.925, a score that also earned them the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference’s Floor Specialist of the Week, the fifth week for McClain. Taylor Gull tied for the second overall high score with a 9.900.

The remaining SUU gymnasts, Rachel Smith, Hailey Vultaggio and Cacciola, tied for the third overall score with a 9.875.

Beam

With a score of 49.150, the Flippin’ Birds were able to maintain their lead during the fourth rotation. Smith scored a 9.900, SUU’s top spot and second overall, and Vultaggio followed her with a 9.875. The overall high score went to BYU’s Elease Rollins with a 9.950, who earned Beam Specialist of the Week.

Looking Ahead

Southern Utah will travel to Logan to take on the Utah State University Aggies Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. MST.

Story by: Audrey Gee

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics