Kayak with SUU Outdoors for spring break

For students looking for a spring break adventure, SUU Outdoors is holding sign-ups for their spring break trip on Monday, Feb. 13, at noon. There are only eight spots available, and SUU Outdoors Coordinator Levi Pendleton anticipates them filling up quickly. Arrive early to SUU Basecamp located next to Chick-fil-A in the Sharwan Smith Student Center to reserve a spot.

Students will be taken through the Black Canyon water trail of the Colorado River, located below Lake Mead in sections of Arizona and Nevada. The trip will take place from March 1 through March 5. Participants will get to spend three days kayaking and fill the rest of their time with camping and exploring.

This trip will cost $95, and SUU Outdoors will provide meals and equipment rentals.

Students will leave campus and travel to Willow Beach Marina in Arizona to begin the adventure on March 1 and camp there that night. “Then, we’ll be paddling upstream, camping and then doing a day paddle up towards the Hoover Dam and back,” said Pendleton. The group will also get to hike and explore Valley of Fire State Park and the Virgin River Gorge region as they travel back to campus.

The original plan was a journey through the “Mighty Five” national parks: Arches, Zion, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon. The idea was adapted to get students into the warmer weather of the Black Canyon area, among other concerns.

This expedition is an opportunity to escape the cold winter of Cedar City for a few days. “It’ll be a great trip. We’ll be going down to a little bit warmer climate. Fingers crossed for some good weather,” said Pendleton.

For those interested in learning to kayak, SUU Outdoors provides an exciting and easy way to get started with this trip. “Even a beginner who has never been kayaking totally could have a good time,” said Pendleton.

Those who cannot attend should look into other SUU Outdoors adventures for future opportunities to participate. Visit the Outdoor Center’s website or their Instagram page for more information.

Story by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Anden Garfield