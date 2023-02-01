SUU men’s basketball starts huge two-game road trip

Southern Utah University men’s basketball team is preparing for two pivotal conference matchups this week against California Baptist University and Utah Tech University.

A look at the Thunderbirds

Southern Utah enters the road trip this weekend with a 15-7 record overall and a 7-2 conference record.

The Thunderbirds have been electric with the ball. Southern Utah is currently second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 85.7 points per game. Individually, the scoring is led by senior Tevian Jones, who averages 19.6 per game and is ranked 27th nationally. In other national rankings, SUU sits at 23rd in fast break points and 18th in scoring margin.

SUU continues to be successful on the boards, ranking 14th in defensive rebounds and 16th in rebounds per game. Senior Harrison Butler leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.5 per game and has hauled 147 rebounds this season.

A look at California Baptist University

The California Baptist Lancers are 13-9 on the season with a 5-4 conference record entering the matchup. Sophomore Taran Armstrong leads the Lancers in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game. California Baptist shoots 42.4% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point line.

Sophomore Hunter Goodrick leads the Lancers in rebounds, corralling 7.1 per game. He has a total of 149 rebounds, 105 of which are on the defensive side of the ball.

California Baptist has beat top programs like the University of Washington, Weber State University and Grand Canyon University.

A look at Utah Tech University

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are currently 10-12 on the season and 2-7 in conference play. The Trailblazers will face the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday, Feb. 2, before Saturday’s matchup against the Thunderbirds.

Senior Cameron Gooden leads the way for the Trailblazers, averaging nearly 16 points per game. Gooden has increased his numbers dramatically from last season, shooting 40.8% from the three-point line and 47.8% from the field. This is up from the 41.3% Gooden shot from the field last season. Additionally, Gooden leads the team in assists per game.

Matchup history

The Thunderbirds are 1-1 all-time versus the Lancers. Last time out, the Lancers got the upper hand with a 79-69 victory against the Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Nov. 15, 2010.

The story is a little bit different with the Trailblazers, as the Thunderbirds have become accustomed to playing against them. The Thunderbirds lead the all-time series 2-1. Last time out, the Thunderbirds dominated the Trailblazers with a 87-59 victory on Dec. 22, 2021, in Cedar City.

Game details

Southern Utah will face California Baptist University on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with tip-off at 8 p.m. MST. The game will be held at the CBU Events Center and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Thunderbirds will finish the road trip by facing Utah Tech University on Saturday, Feb. 4, with tip-off at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be held at Burns Arena and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of andengarfield@suu.edu