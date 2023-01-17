CDI to host spring semester opening socials

Southern Utah University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion has set the dates and times for their spring semester opening socials.

The events, which will take place from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, were created to help introduce students to clubs they may be interested in joining.

The first two events, which took place on Jan. 17, were the opening socials for both the Native American Student Association and the African Union Club.

NASA’s opening social also doubled as a storytelling night, where club members were asked to prepare stories beforehand to share with other members of the club. NASA’s leadership believes that holding this part of the event will act as a way for the group’s members to take up the responsibility of being the next generation’s storytellers.

NASA has also asked those that were in attendance to respect these stories and not share them outside of the winter season.

As for the remaining events, the Latinx Student Alliance will host their opening social on Jan. 18. This event will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the CDI Office, or ST 101. There will be games, music and rosca de reyes, a sweet yeast bread traditionally served during Día de Reyes on Jan. 6.

Finally, on Jan. 19, there will be three events hosted by the CDI, the first of which will be a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in the Student Center Ballroom from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature dancers, an open forum discussion and refreshments.

Shortly thereafter, the final opening socials, one being for the Black Student Union and the other for the Pride and Equality Club, will be held. The two socials are scheduled back to back, with the BSU’s opening social taking place in the CDI Office from 5-6 p.m. and the PAEC’s social lasting from 6-7 p.m. in the Starlight Room.

Each scheduled opening social will feature unique activities and refreshments; all students are encouraged to attend.

For those interested in other events that the clubs offer, each CDI club has a designated Instagram page to share all upcoming events and news.

— Center for Diversity and Inclusion: @suudiversity

— African Union Club: @auc.suu

— Asian American Student Alliance: @suu_aasa

— Black Student Union: @suu_bsu

— Latinx Student Alliance: @suu_lsa

— Middle East Club: @middleeastsuu

— Native American Student Alliance: @nasa_suu

— Pacific Islander Student Association: @suupisa

— Pride and Equality Club: @suu_paec

Article and Photo by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net