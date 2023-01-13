SUU Outdoors hosts Jason Tyler Burton for a musical OES

SUU Outdoors will continue its Outdoor Education Series with a musical first event for the new semester called “Inspired by the Outdoors.” Southern Utah University professor Jason Tyler Burton will share stories and perform original music at the SUU Outdoors Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to Chick-fil-A on Jan. 18 from 6-7 p.m.

When the recently hired professor of outdoor recreation in parks and tourism moved to Cedar City, he brought his musical talents with him. “None of the songs I play are about the outdoors, but all have been inspired in part by time spent outside,” said Burton.

He hopes that his stories and songs can inspire others to search for inspiration in the world around them and explore their own creativity. “My songs draw on many different influences but are typically exploring the same themes that most popular songs do. I focus on my particular experiences through the lens of how I think about the world,” Burton said.

He also wants to provide students with a chance to relax. “It’s early in the semester, and there could be some worry about a full course load of tough classes. This would be a good way to forget about all that for an hour or so,” Burton said. “It’s also just a great chance to hang out with other folks who appreciate both the outdoors and music.”

This may be students’ last chance to watch Burton live for a while, as he has yet to schedule other upcoming performances.

More information about upcoming OES events or other activities hosted by SUU Outdoors can be found here.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Jason Burton