SUU women’s basketball comes home with a win versus Seattle University

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds traveled to Seattle University to face the Redhawks in the first-ever matchup between the programs. The Thunderbirds came out victorious 75-62 and remain undefeated in Western Athletic Conference play.

First half

Megan Jensen jumpstarted the SUU offense by scoring six straight points in the first three minutes of the game. The senior finished the first quarter with eight points and added six more before the half, she entered halftime with 14 points and four rebounds.

Another senior who had a great halftime performance was Cherita Daugherty. She also had eight points in the first quarter and ended with 15 first half points. Daugherty hauled in four rebounds and dished out as many assists.

Daylani Ballena was the third Thunderbird to hit the double-digit mark by the halfway point. The junior guard had 10 points, three assists and three rebounds during that span. Junior center Lizzy Williamson’s five rebounds led the team entering the break.

SUU went into the locker room up 46-36 against Seattle University.

Second half

Throughout the entire third quarter, both teams traded baskets, scoring 15 points each. In that span, Williamson, Ballena and Daugherty each contributed four points. Jensen cooled off in the third quarter and went 1-5 from the field.

As a team, SUU struggled to get a basket early in the fourth quarter but picked it up as the game came to an end. The Redhawks struggled to score against the Thunderbirds and only shot 19% from the field.

Williamson had three blocks in the game and continued her dominance on the glass by hauling in 14 rebounds. She finished with 12 points, which marks her sixth double-double of the season.

Three Thunderbirds ended the game with 20 or more points. Ballena and Jensen each had 20 points, while Daugherty’s 21 points was a game high. Jensen’s six offensive rebounds helped add to the team’s 14 second chance points. Although Daugherty was the leading scorer, she also contributed eight rebounds and five assists.

As a team, SUU shot 44.3% from the field, 11.1% from three and 66.7% from the charity strip. They continued to show their determination in the paint by coming away with 48 rebounds and four blocks.

Next time out

Southern Utah returns to Cedar City for their next game against Utah Valley University on Jan. 11. The game will be on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. MST.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunew.net

Photos by: SUU Athletics