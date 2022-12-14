Doug Knuth Named SUU Athletic Director

CEDAR CITY, Utah – After an extensive national search, Southern Utah University welcomes Doug Knuth as its next Athletic Director. Knuth will begin his appointment at SUU in January 2023.

“Doug has extensive experience as a leader in intercollegiate athletics,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “His focus on students and his coaching team is clear from the educational and professional opportunities he provides through his leadership and the accolades they have received. Doug has the drive to lead and grow Thunderbird Athletics while supporting the student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Knuth has nearly 30 years of intercollegiate athletics experience, including nine years as a Division I director of athletics, and two decades of successful fundraising with a focus on long-term growth. He comes from the University of Nevada where he served as the director of athletics managing 400 student-athletes, 16 athletic programs, and 150 staff and coaches.

“I am grateful to President Benson for the opportunity to join her team at Southern Utah University to support the university mission and work with loyal alumni and the Cedar City community to support our talented student athletes and coaches,” said Knuth. “I also want to thank Vice President Marvin Dodge and the search committee for their great work throughout the search process. This is a special time at SUU and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to his time at the University of Nevada, Knuth served as the senior associate athletic director for the University of Utah. During his time there he successfully led a team to launch a comprehensive athletics campaign and doubled the Utes’ annual fund in five years. Knuth also took a leadership role in the strategic planning process of Utah’s $1.2 billion university capital campaign.

Knuth also served as the assistant athletics director for development at Michigan State for five years and was responsible for the annual giving program. He managed major gifts associated with the expansion of Spartan Stadium through suite and club seats sales. Knuth holds a master’s degree in business administration from Northwood University, a master’s degree in sport administration and facility management from Ohio University, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Connecticut.

“Doug will be an amazing addition to the Thunderbird family,” said Marvin Dodge, vice president for finance and administration and search committee chair. “His calm demeanor and steady drive toward excellence will move SUU’s athletic programs and facilities forward in remarkable ways. SUU’s search committee, with representatives from across campus and the community, was impressed with the number of exceptional candidates from across the country who sought out the opportunity to serve as our athletic director. It was obvious to the committee that Doug’s extensive experience in athletics, working with students, coaches, and staff, and his love of working with community members will ensure success at all levels.”

Southern Utah Athletics is home to 15 NCAA Division I athletic teams and is a proud member of the Western Athletic Conference. During SUU’s first year in the WAC, the men’s basketball team had the best record in the state of Utah, track and field had nine student-athletes qualify for the NCAA Regionals, the men’s cross country team finished second in the WAC Championship, the Flippin Birds gymnastic team went to Regionals for the 9th year in a row, and the volleyball team made the WAC Tournament.

Story and Photo Courtesy of SUU Marketing Communication