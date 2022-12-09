SUUDO showcases principles of choreography class with salon

The Southern Utah University Dance Organization will be hosting their semesterly salon on both Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The salon will be in the Auditorium and costs $5 for one or both shows.

SUUDO’s salon is a collection of student-choreographed work. The opportunity to participate is typically open to all students, but this semester’s salon has been run slightly differently. All acts will be done through the principles of choreography class, which is typically only taught every other year.

“Our final choreographic project is putting on a production, which is why it wasn’t open to the public or the students necessarily this semester,” said SUUDO Associate Director Elley White. In the future, participation in the salon will be open to all SUU students.

SUUDO has been preparing for the salon all semester but has made it their main focus over the last month. The salon consists of two nights, each with different dances, so audience members hoping to see all of the student-choreographed pieces should plan to attend on both evenings.

“This last month we’ve been able to focus on the salon because we did have other events and things in the past,” said SUUDO Director Karessa Pitcher.

SUUDO’s main goal when executing the salon is to make dance more accessible to the student body.

“I think it’s cool that you just get to see student-run work,” said SUUDO Marketing Director Olivia Willden. “It’s not faculty-choreographed. It’s a chance to see our talents and our strengths and really highlight the students.”

