SUU Outdoors Coordinator to share their Everest Base Camp experience at final OES lecture of the semester

Local explorers Alex and Baylee Jenkins will present their experience trekking to the bottom of Mount Everest for SUU Outdoors’ last Outdoor Education Series event of the semester. From 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 1, the duo will be speaking in the SUU Outdoors Basecamp next to Chick-fil-A.

They traveled to the Everest Base Camp, which sits at 17,598 feet of elevation, and will be showing off their adventures and giving advice for those looking to visit it themselves.

“We’ll be sharing lots of pictures and videos of the trek, how many miles we hiked each day and all the traveling involved,” Baylee said. “We’ll also tell you what you need to know about how to get there and what the trek is like.”

According to Baylee, the journey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it takes heavy mental and physical preparation, so the tips and tricks they outline will definitely make a huge difference for anybody interested in making the trip themselves someday.

Baylee said, “It’s a rad adventure that a lot of people are interested in, so it will be a fun trek for them to learn about and put on their bucket lists to do someday!”

While this may be the final OES event for the calendar year, the program will continue into the new year, and SUU Outdoors is already seeking out and setting up new learning opportunities for members of the SUU community.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Baylee Jenkins