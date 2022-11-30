SUU Gymnastics to hold Red and White Preview 

The Southern Utah University gymnastics program will host their annual Red and White Preview on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

The event is free to the public and will feature the entire 2022-2023 gymnastics team. Free prizes, t-shirts and food giveaways will also be presented throughout the event.

Gymnasts will be showcasing their routines on multiple different events throughout the night. It is an event designed to get the community involved and get the flippin’ birds ready for the upcoming season.

SUU gymnastics returns the majority of last year’s squad with five gymnasts opting to return for their fifth year of eligibility. The Thunderbirds posted their best NCAA regional score in program history at last year’s NCAA Regional Championships and look to make a 10th consecutive appearance at the NCAA Regional Championships.

The Thunderbirds begin their season on Jan. 9 at home against the University of New Hampshire.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

photos by: SUU Athletics