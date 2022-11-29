Octopus Apothecary Opens Art Contest Submissions

Octopus Apothecary, a small business on Cedar City Main Street, is holding an art contest in celebration of its fourth anniversary with two submission categories: a redoing of the company’s logo and what the company means to you.

Each artist can submit one piece per category for a chance to have a two-week spot on the featured artist wall inside Octopus Apothecary, gift cards and more prizes. Submissions must be turned in by Dec. 5 to be considered.

“This year we’re starting a new tradition with an art contest to encourage more creativity and community involvement,” co-owner Andy Martin said.

Pieces will be judged by three groups: the public, a group of other small business owners and their staff and the Octopus Apothecary team. The winners will be announced on Dec. 10 at the Anniversary Party taking place from 3-7 p.m. at Octopus Apothecary.

The Anniversary Party will include free entry to live music, homemade treats and the contest and logo reveals. Everyone in attendance will also have 15% off of all merchandise.

“We’re excited to celebrate four years in business and plan on taking things a step up,” co-owner Ty Vinney said. “Expect lots of new products, improvements to local art displays and visibility, events in the coming year and a brand-new zen room.”

The contest and party are being presented in part by Deal Galaxy Guru, another small Cedar City business located in the shopping center next to Smith’s. Octopus Apothecary and Deal Galaxy Guru frequently co-host events to try and reach wider audiences and to get more people involved.

Octopus Apothecary prides itself on its credo of “rare gifts for rare people,” working to support local vendors to provide unique products for Cedar City and Iron County residents.

Submissions can be brought to Octopus Apothecary or emailed to octopusapothecaryart@yahoo.com. Questions can also be addressed in the store or through email.

You can learn more about Octopus Apothecary by stopping in at 62 1/2 N Main Street or by checking them out on their website, Instagram or Facebook.

Article by: Scum Hellebore

news@suunews.net

Photo by: Luke McKenzie