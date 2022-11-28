NWS issues winter weather advisory for Iron County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cedar City and the surrounding areas.

The advisory begins on Monday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. and lasts until the following day, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. Accuweather has predicted one to three inches of snowfall during this time, with the majority accumulating after 8 p.m. on Monday night.

The temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for much of Tuesday, with the high temperature predicted to only reach 34 degrees. The low temperature is expected to be down to 12 degrees for some parts of the night.

As with any incoming storm in Cedar City, winds are also expected to be high, with gusts reaching speeds up to 25 mph.

For students who are still returning from Thanksgiving Break, be sure to drive safely during these times.

For those driving to campus Tuesday morning, be aware that the roads could still be slick. Be sure to plan ahead to avoid any delays.

More information on current road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation can be found on their official website.

Article by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Ian Schneider on Unsplash