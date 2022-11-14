SUU International Affairs Office to host International Education Week

The Southern Utah University International Affairs Office is hosting its annual International Education Week once again to celebrate global education, diverse cultures, and learning abroad.

The week’s worth of events will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and last until Friday, Nov. 18.

The first event will be a FIFA video game tournament on Tuesday in the Sharwan Smith Student Center from 5-7 p.m.

The week will continue with a display featuring Helen Foster Snow, who is famous for her international journalism coverage in the 1930s, from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 16. Later on, an International Grad Mixer will be held in the Convention Center from 1:30-3 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a Global Connections Fair will be hosted in the SUU Ballroom with speaker Chris Crawford in attendance. Crawford has served as a diplomat in East Timor, Afghanistan, Australia and France after graduating from SUU in 2004 with a degree in criminal justice and political science.

Crawford believes that it is vital for everyone, including SUU students, to branch out and create experiences in other countries to gain a different perspective of the world.

“We understand our own country and our own culture better when we understand other peoples’,” said Crawford. “I think it’s important for everyone to get outside of our communities, our own space, even our own country, to see other parts of the world. Being able to get outside of your comfort zone and experience other cultures, even if that’s a summer away or a spring break abroad, helps to open up ideas and minds.”

On the final day, Nov. 18, the office will host a service project benefitting Days for Girls, a group that is working to advance menstrual equity, health, dignity and opportunity for all. More information about the group can be found on their website.

The week will conclude with a prize drawing for students who attend at least four International Education Week events.

Students can join the drawing by picking up a passport from the International Affairs Office, or ST 169. Those who complete the passport can submit it to the same office by 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 to be entered.

The prizes will include a $200 study abroad scholarship, a JBL Flip 4 Speaker or a $50 SUU Bookstore gift card.

For more information regarding the events throughout the week, visit the International Affairs website.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Nejc Soklič on Unsplash