The SUU Honors Program and Student Alumni Association to combine forces to collect food for charity

All students are welcome to participate in the Southern Utah University Honors Program and Student Alumni Association’s Can Drive competition on Nov. 17. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Hunter Conference Center.

The collected donations will go to Iron County Care and Share, a local nonprofit focused on providing resources to those in need.

According to Talia Miller, the president of the Honors Student Council, teams will meet up before the competition to be assigned a location to gather contributions. They will then drive to their area and have two hours to collect non-perishable food.

“This event not only is a great way to hang out with friends and get service hours, but it directly benefits our community, as the Iron County Care and Share is who we are hosting the drive for,” Miller said.

Donations can be any shelf-stable food, such as canned fruits, peanut butter, oatmeal or rice, so long as they are not expired and have not been opened.

Once the students have collected their contributions, the totals will be counted up at the Conference Center and the winning team will be rewarded SUU spirit gear.

“I think that friendly competition gives people even more incentive to collect as much food as possible,” Miller said. “Plus, who doesn’t love free swag?”

Students can sign their teams up here before the deadline on Nov. 10.

Story by: Kale Nelson

life@suunews.net

Photo by: Andrea Rodgers