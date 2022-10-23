This year’s Scream will bring the Seven Deadly Sins to life

On Oct. 21, the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board announced the theme for this year’s Halloween party, the Scream: “The Seven Deadly Sins.”

The event will take place on Oct. 28 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. throughout different rooms in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

The rooms – including the Rotunda, Living Room, Ballroom, Wing and other rooms – will be decorated in the theme of one of the seven deadly sins: pride, lust, wrath, gluttony, envy, sloth and greed.

“We’ve never done a theme like this before,” said Student Programming Board Director Maklayne Wilks. “We really tried to find a theme that could really pertain to everyone.”

The Scream will feature a number of activities, including pendulum and tarot card readings, a hypnotist, a comedian and a mocktail bar. A DJ in the America First Event Center will be the main attraction, where students are invited to dance the night away.

Tickets are free to students and are available for pickup in the STIL office. Only one free ticket is issued to each student, so don’t lose it. Non-student tickets can be purchased for $20 at the box office in the AFEC. Over 500 tickets have already been picked up and more are available.

The only entrance will be by the box office. Everyone who enters will need a student or state ID as well as their ticket. Those who are not students must be over 18 years old.

Bags, full face masks and props will not be permitted upon entry. It is also important to note that SUU is a dry campus, so alcohol is not permitted.

Once you leave the party, you will not be allowed to enter again.

More information can be found on Instagram at @suustudentlife.

Article by: Audrey Gee

