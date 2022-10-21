SUU hosts Gov. Cox’s 35th One Utah Summit

Southern Utah University hosted Gov. Spencer Cox and the One Utah Summit on campus from Oct. 11-13.

The One Utah Summit is a biannual event that focuses on bringing rural Utah together and communicates the importance of a united Utah to state representatives. It is made possible by a partnership between SUU and the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

“Our fall conference focuses on the unique needs of rural Utah and features something for everyone, from policy discussions to networking opportunities to entertainment,” noted Cox in the printed program. “As the leader in charitable giving and volunteerism, Utah’s greatest strength is her people. The state’s brightest days are ahead.”

The governor began the conference with a warm welcome to those attending. The rest of the conference offered keynote speakers and breakout rooms that helped to educate over 800 attendees on the importance of strengthening Utah.

Notable guest speakers included SUU President Mindy Benson, Olympian Noelle Pikus-Pace, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

Students were also able to participate in the event through the State Bank Business Challenge. The challenge allowed individuals with startup businesses to present their ideas and compete for the chance to win funding for their products.

Many of the keynote speakers throughout the event focused on the number of people moving into Utah and the possible pushback from rural communities.

During her Main Stage presentation, Henderson spoke on the large volume of people moving to Utah from other states, noting that, despite the challenges the influx of people may bring, it also presents opportunities.

“The pie slices don’t need to get smaller,” Henderson said. “We can have more pie.”

The One Utah Summit continues to strive towards bringing every aspect of Utah together in order to make it the best state it can be. Those interested in doing the same can attend or sponsor future events.

The next One Utah Summit will take place in Layton, Utah, on May 1-2, 2023. More information can be found here.

Article and Photo by Audrey Gee

news@suu.edu