SUU and Cedar City come together to celebrate Forever Red

This year, on Sept. 23, Southern Utah hosted a notable Forever Red event in honor of Southern Utah University’s Homecoming week and 125th anniversary. The upper quad was filled with reminiscence and beaming smiles as students and alumni joined together in honor of the timeless tradition.

When asked for opinions of the events from a newcomer, SUU freshman Clara Delong said, “I didn’t know what to expect coming into the night. I was shocked when I walked in and it was a whole community carnival. It was amazing to see all the alumni there.”

The event is not only meaningful to alumni and students but to the surrounding community as well. Bulloch Drug was one of the many vendors in attendance that night. The store has been a staple of the community since 1955.

Bulloch’s Drug media representative Lori Burt said, “The event allows both families and college students. Forever Red is perfect for the whole community of Cedar City!”

Due to COVID-19, many students have not had the opportunity to experience Forever Red. This is the first year most freshmen and sophomores have been able to attend the event.

Kenten Pope, Coordinator of Executive Events for SUU’s Alumni and Community Relations, said, “Forever Red is the premier event of Homecoming week.” Pope continued to say that it is the only opportunity that all SUU fans have to gather together and celebrate.

A decade of tradition was celebrated throughout the night. Local clubs, organizations and vendors gathered in honor of alumni. It was a celebration of the successes of Southern Utah.

Story by: Brooklyn Rushton

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Bria Hansen