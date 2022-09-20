Annual favorite Belgian Waffle Ride calls for volunteers

The Belgian Waffle Ride is a 130-mile gravel bike ride that begins in Cedar City, explores Parowan Gap, Three Peaks, New Harmony, Kannaraville, and returns to Cedar City. Amateurs can look forward to the Wafer course, which is 81 miles long and has 3,823 feet of uphill climbs. The Waffle course is more challenging, and riders will face a 130-mile trek that has 7,860 feet of uphill climbs, gravel, sand and mountain crossings.

Belgian Waffle Ride volunteer coordinator Todd Hess is looking for volunteers to help with aid stations, rider registration, check in, road Marshals, pointers on-course, finish line and more. Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up here. Volunteers for this year’s event will receive free entry for next year’s Belgian Waffle Ride.

The event will start on Saturday, Sept. 24, with the easier Wafer course at 7 a.m. and the more challenging Waffle course at 7:30 a.m. Both courses will begin and end by Main Street Park on 200 N. The first riders are expected to finish at 2 p.m., and the awards ceremony will be held from 5-6 p.m.

Volunteers can look forward to helping out with stations such as feed zones, where volunteers will organize food and drinks on tables for riders to grab as they pass by.

“The feed zones are the most popular volunteer opportunities because the riders are so excited to see you,” Hess said. “They’ve been riding for hours on hot, dusty roads and look forward to topping off their drinks and grabbing some well-needed food.”

This will be the third annual Belgian Waffle Ride in Cedar City, Utah. The race will feature some of the best road, gravel, mountain and triathlon cyclists in the world. This race report video shows last year’s top finisher. To see what it takes to win one of these events, check out last year’s female winner Whitney Allison and male winner Pete Stenina.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

chevyblackburn@suumail.net

Photos courtesy of Todd Hess