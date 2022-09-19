Summer camp, but make it college: Students crack geodes and roast ‘mallows at SPB event

On Friday, Sept. 16, the Southern Utah University Student Association presented “Late Night Summer Camp.” Held at the practice field, the event saw around 300 attendees for geode-cracking, friendship bracelet-making and other nostalgic camp activities.

“I really wanted to create a space where students could just hang out and act like kids again,” said Ellie Nakken, the Student Programming Board director who came up with the concept.

When students arrived at the event, they approached activity tables, camping tents and string lights arranged in a semicircle around portable fire pits. Cornhole and Spikeball games were set up on the grass along the field as well.

“All the tents and yard games were rented from SUU Outdoors,” Nakken said. “They were really easy to work with, and everything is super affordable.”

The highlight of the event took place at the edge of the parking lot, where attendees donned gloves and safety glasses and took turns with hammers after grabbing a small geode. The geodes ran out quickly, but the lucky students who snagged one got to bring home a sparkly gem.

“It’s really cool that the school switches up events like these,” said junior Sara Wimmer, still wearing a pair of safety glasses. “This is my third year here, and I’ve never been to one with free geodes before now.”

Before students left the party, they were encouraged to make a s’more or two and grab a Capri-Sun. Many also left sporting new, handmade bracelets and anklets.

“I’m so glad everyone is having fun,” said Nakken. “I think this has been a success.”

To stay up to date on student events, follow the SUU Student Life Instagram page. To rent a tent, yard games or other outdoor gear, visit SUU Outdoors, located in the Student Center.

Story and photos by: Aspen English

eic@suunews.net