SUU to host 72nd Thunderbird Awards — and this year, there’s an afterparty

On Saturday, April 23, Southern Utah University will host the 72nd Thunderbird Awards at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium Theatre followed by an afterparty at 8 p.m. in the Great Hall. Black tie apparel is recommended for both events.

The Thunderbird Awards is a formal event that strives to recognize students, faculty and staff for exemplary behavior and contributions to SUU throughout the year. While some awards are chosen by selection committees, others have been nominated by the SUU community and then reviewed by a line of judges.

Selection committee awards that will be handed out throughout the evening include the Scholar of the Year, Professor of the Year, Artist of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Old Sorrel Award, SUUSA President’s Award, the Carmen Rose Hepworth Award and the Gerald R. Sherratt Distinguished Service Award.

The nomination awards for the evening are the R. Kenneth Benson Award, Elaine C. Southwick Award, Sterling R. Church Student Involvement Award, Georgia Beth Thompson Service Award, Personality of the Year, Achievement of the Year, Contributor of the Year, Organization of the Year, Commitment to Excellence and Mentor of the Year.

“Students should attend because it is an important and exciting night for those students that were nominated,” said Student Programming Board Director Paige Washburn.

Not only will the awards ceremony be an excellent event for students to support their colleagues, the afterparty is also sure to provide an exciting evening for all those who attend. Students are encouraged to make their way over to the Great Hall at 8 p.m. after the awards.

Palette Bakery will be catering the event, and there will be a live performance by Sungbeats.

Sungbeats is an American beatboxer and live looper who is known as the modern day one man band for taking vocal instrumentation to unexplored levels of creativity.

Story by: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of STIL