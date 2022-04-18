Guest pianist Pierce Emata and Luminosa Women’s Choir to perform

Southern Utah University’s Luminosa Women’s Choir and guest pianist Pierce Emata will each perform a free concert in the Thorley Recital Hall on Tuesday, April 19. Luminosa will sing at 5 p.m. and Emata will play at 7:30 p.m.

Luminosa is a small ensemble but, with their concert “Anthem for Peace,” they are hoping to make a positive change within the Cedar City community. They are an audition group that focuses on the development of vocal, choral and musical skills.

“There is a lot of negativity going on in the world right now and peace is lacking,” said Maddisyn Myers, a music education major. “It can be difficult for people to find that sense of peace in times of trouble so we’re hoping to provide even a little bit of love through our music.”

After Luminosa, the community has the chance to hear Emata perform pieces by composers such as Manuel de Falla and Bill Evans.

“[Emata] is a wonderful pianist and has recently been added to an international roster of Bluthner piano concert artists,” said SUU Director of Piano Studies Christian Bohnenstengel. “It will be a privilege for our students to learn from a pianist of his caliber and to see him perform the concepts he teaches in concert.”

With a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in piano performance from Indiana University, Emata is an accomplished artist who has performed and coached all over the world. Notably, he has coached with Alfonso Montecino, John Ogdon, Gyorgy Sebok, Istvan Nadas and John Simms. Emata also teaches master classes and private lessons at an international summer camp for the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan.

Emata has a popular informal commentary series, “Concerts & Conversation,” and has appeared in other performance series such as the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago. He has served on several committees including the Music Teachers National Association and the Indiana Arts Commission.

“I endeavor to provide an eclectic range of programming for both the general as well as the academic community,” said Emata in an interview with the Spokesman Review. “It’s important to be exposed and involved with other forms of music in addition to classical because it balances musicians.”

For more information about Emata, visit his website. Information about upcoming musical events can be found on the SUU Arts website.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Pierce Emata and Luminosa Choir