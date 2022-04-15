SUU Orchestra and Choir to hold a concert Easter weekend

Southern Utah University’s Music Department will be presenting their annual combined Orchestra and Choir Concert Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Heritage Center Theater and will cost $10 for adults, $8 for alumni, $5 for youth and free for students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the America First Event Center Box Office, at the door the night of the performance or online.

The concert will feature music from famous composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler.

“While preparing for this show, I have been teaching French and German diction,” said music major Mackenzie Williams. “I have also been working on the soprano solo in the last movement of Mahler’s second symphony.”

A team of directors worked together to create the concert made from faculty members to student volunteers.

SUU’s Symphony Orchestra is composed of instrumentalists from around campus who perform a standard symphonic repertoire.

“I play oboe and English horn,” said music education and saxophone performance major Drew Holland. “I’m really excited to share great symphonic music with the community.”

The SUU choirs host music majors as well as students from other majors across campus and aim to grow and make great music.

“I have started to learn and understand what it is like to teach a choir and how some people need to learn in different ways,” said Williams.

Students involved with the concert have learned how to balance their time with the material they have had to practice.

“This concert is not only a great opportunity for the community to experience some profound and beautiful music but also an opportunity to think about some deeper messages of life,” said Williams. “Overall, I think this concert will be very moving and beneficial for the community to experience.”

For more information about musical events on campus, visit the SUU Arts website.

Article by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Department of Music