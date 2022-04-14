SUU music department to bring jazz to the stage

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is holding a jazz concert in the Heritage Center Theater on Friday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Three jazz ensembles will be featured, playing music ranging from rock to Latin to swing. Jazz One, the premiere ensemble, will feature the vocalist Emeline Mortezazadeh on three pieces along with Chick Corea’s “La Fiesta.”

The Spanish theme will continue with Jazz Ensemble Two. The director Dr. McKay Tebbs said, “We will be performing one of my favorite songs ever, ‘Spain’ by Chick Corea. The saxophone section is highlighted during one section of the song while the rest of the band keeps time by clapping. The song also includes a special flute feature performed by SUU music student Mia Clark.”

The song is known for its combination of Spanish elements and jazz style.

“My group has worked very hard to prepare for this concert and I am very excited for them to play,” Tebbs said.

Ensemble Three will feature music by composers such as Dizzy Gillespie, Antônio Carlos Jobim and Harry James.

Chris Kuhlemeier, the director of Jazz Ensemble Three, the newest in the SUU Jazz program, said, “This group features performers with unique talents across multiple instruments who have been focusing extensively on improvisation in the combo setting.”

Tickets are free for SUU faculty, staff and students and will be available at $10 for adults, $8 for alumni and $5 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at the America First Event Center Box Office, at the concert door that night or online.

The Department of Music at SUU is part of the College of Performing and Visual Arts at SUU with 26 academic programs in both bachelor and graduate studies. For more information about the CPVA, visit their website.

Story by McKayla Olsen

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music