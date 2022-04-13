“Kolob Canyon Review” launch party and reading to be held at SUMA

The Southern Utah University literary journal “Kolob Canyon Review” will be holding a launch party and reading for its 2022 edition at the Southern Utah Museum of Art on April 15 from 5-7 p.m. There is no fee or registration to attend the event and everyone is welcome.

The event will feature this year’s contributors who will be able to read their written pieces while the visual works will be on a slideshow display. The 2022 edition will be available for purchase at a one-time-only discounted rate along with “KCR” merchandise including special gifts, pinback buttons, stickers, postcards and 2021’s issue.

The theme of this year’s edition is “memento mori.” Many of the pieces chosen for the issue included aspects of this philosophical idea along with ideas of life, death and the human experience.

Due to the success of last year’s launch party, more space is being allotted at SUMA including more chairs and a photo backdrop to commemorate the occasion with the hashtags #kolobcanyonreview, #kcr2022, #mementomori, #tbirds, #suma and #southernutahuniversity.

“KCR” is created in partnership by a literary journal editing course in the English department and an independent study from the graphic design department. Contributors for the magazine include students, alumni, faculty and staff.

The journal prides itself on being the first professional publication for many of its contributors – helping them to step out and get their work noticed on a broader scale.

Submissions for the literary journal open in the beginning of the fall semester so contributors are encouraged to workshop and revise their works over the summer to be ready to submit for the next issue.

To become a part of the team that creates the journal every year or ask any questions, contact the editors by emailing kolobcanyonreview@gmail.com.

More information about the literary journal can be found online as well as on Instagram and Twitter.

Article by: Scum Hellebore

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Kolob Canyon Review