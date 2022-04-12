SUUNews’ first ever double-sided University Journal

Volume V, issue III of the University Journal, SUUNews’ serial publication, was just released on Monday, April 11. This last journal of the 2021-22 school year is the Graduation Edition and the first ever double-sided version so be sure to read both sides when you grab a copy!

To read the magazine, pick up a free copy at any of the UJ stands located in every building on Southern Utah University’s campus or visit the SUUNews office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the ping pong tables.

Stories in Volume V, issue III:

Student-athletes encounter issues with meal plans: Even after a multi-million dollar remodel, SUU dining services has yet to impress student-athletes.

Our published faculty: Nine SUU professors have published over 20 books–and not just English professors, either.

Thunder91.1: Tune in to SUU’s ad-free radio for talk shows, music, news and more.

White cranes in the high desert: How centuries of training led martial arts studio Empire MMA to Cedar City.

Farewell to the Big Sky: 10 years of membership in the Big Sky: What has happened and what is coming next.

Come for the education, leave with the relationships: How opportunities and relationships lead this SUU alumnus to the Big Sky.

From the Journal to the Tribune: A former UJ editor-in-chief is making a difference at the Salt Lake Tribune.

Emily Ronquillio’s involvement and dedication to SUU: SUMA’s Manager of Marketing and Communications dedication to SUU goes deeper than just her job.

Queer students at SUU: Although SUU offers LGBTQIA+ students a safe place, these students offer SUU even more.

Disconnect to reconnect: How SUU’s Class of 2017 graduate, Glen Anderson, helps youth connect with nature.

SUU athlete spotlight, Pluem Yongyuan: The former No. 1-ranked women’s golfer in the NCAA looks towards a professional career as she helps establish SUU golf on the national stage.

Helping dreams take flight: This recent SUU grad leveraged opportunities, skills and relationships to launch his own brand and become his own boss.

Story by: Aspen English

Photo by: McKayla Olsen

life@suunews.net





