Stepping into National Park Week with free park entry

The National Park Service and National Park Foundation are launching their annual National Park Week on Saturday, April 16, with free site entry to any NPS-operated site.

These organizations join together each year in April to offer this week-long celebration of what is often regarded as “America’s best idea.” With a new theme each day, visitors are encouraged to discover and appreciate the many remarkable wilds the nation has to offer.

2022’s themes will include preservation, innovation, collaboration and curiosity. Participants can follow along with the week’s festivities on social media with corresponding hashtags such as #NationalParkWeek and #sParkPreservation.

“National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out and find your park,” said the NPS. “Parks across the country will host a variety of special programs, events and digital experiences.”

The NPS was founded in 1916 with the mission of preserving the country’s “supreme and distinctive” landscapes and providing for the enjoyment of future generations. In 1967, Congress chartered the NPF as the official non-profit partner of the NPS by generating private support and strategic partnerships that enhance the national park experience.

The NPS offers four other free-entry days throughout the year. These days include the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.

Article by: Jared Clawson

Photo courtesy of Ben Stiefel on Unsplash

outdoors@suunews.net