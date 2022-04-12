It may have just snowed, but it is still Sunfest week

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting Sunfest this week, a week full of activities to celebrate students finishing off another school year. The events will take place from April 11–15.

SPB hopes that these activities will benefit the students, especially at the end of the semester.

“It’s a refresh before going into finals,” said SPB Event Director Courtney Glad. “It will get their mind off the stressful stuff.”

On Monday, students kicked off the Sunfest activities with Tie Dye in the Sun. Students met at the upper quad and tie-dyed t-shirts. The first 300 students at the event were given free shirts. Iron-ons were also available to be added onto the shirts.

On Tuesday, April 12, SPB will host a slumber party from 7–9 p.m. in the Ballroom. Students are invited to bring a blanket and a pillow and to wear their pajamas for a special showing of “Barbie: Princess and The Pauper.” Pizza and snacks will be provided.

On Wednesday, April 13, students can attend the PE Water Field Day at the lower practice field. There will be a slip ‘n’ slide, a dunk tank and kickball. Local shaved ice shop the Tiki Shack will be providing refreshments.

On Thursday, April 14, the festivities will move to Lake on the Hill for some shore-side activities. These will include live music and a lantern festival happening from 5–9 p.m.

Friday, April 15, will have a variety of activities throughout the entire day for Most Fun Friday:, an event that started last year at the request of former president Scott Wyatt:

From 7–10 a.m. in the lower practice fields, the SPB will be hosting Toons and Balloons. Students will have the opportunity to take a ride in a hot air balloon.

On the Upper Quad from 10 a.m. to noon, students can go back to their childhood days by attending Elementary Rewind while a book fair visits. Some of SUU’s science professors will provide experiments in which students can participate. Attendees can also practice creative art skills by playing with playdough.

Southern Utah University’s Student Association will be hosting a Carnival on the Library Quad from noon to 2 p.m. There, students can go on rides, play games and enjoy refreshments.

From 2–4 p.m., SUU will have a T-Bird arcade in the Ballroom. Students are invited to play a variety of arcade games.

Next up, Students are invited to test their trivia by playing “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” from 4–6 p.m. in the Church Auditorium.

In the evening, SUU will host a Goosebumps Campout, which will be in the tailgate parking lot from 6–8 p.m. There, students will enjoy treats while listening to ghost stories.

To finish off Most Fun Friday and the Sunfest, SUU will host a Foam Dance where students can dance to music while playing in bubbles provided by foam machines. This will be held from 8–11 p.m. in the America First Event Center tunnel.

“I am excited for so many things about Most Fun Friday,” said Brynley Jones, another SPB event director. “I am mainly excited about celebrating all of the nostalgic things we enjoyed as children and it’s gonna be a blast! I’m really excited just to live as a child for a day and watch others do the same.”

Details and updates of each event are further provided the day of by SUU Student Life on Instagram.

Article by: Andrea Rodgers

Photos by: Andrea Rodgers and courtesy of SPB and SUU

life@suunews.net





