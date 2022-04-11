The Hal Campbell String Quartet to perform second concert

The Southern Utah University Department of Music’s Hal Campbell String Quartet will perform their second concert on Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall. The concert is free to the community.

The student quartet was formed in honor of Dr. Hal Campbell who served as the dean for the College of Arts and Letters and the chair for the music department back when SUU was Southern Utah State College in 1966. He taught music classes focusing on composition, theory, history and piano.

Campbell was instrumental in developing the music program to receive accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Music which the department has boasted for 30 years. Unfortunately, Campbell passed away on November 3, 2020 so he was unable to celebrate the milestone with the university.

“We’re grateful for [Campbell] because he was an extremely talented composer, director and pianist and he shared those talents with SUU and community groups including the Master Singers and the Orchestra of Southern Utah,” said Music Department Chair Lawrence Johnson. “His dedication and impact on the musical life of SUU, Cedar City and beyond is extensive so we want to give thanks for his legacy.”

The quartet first performed in February 2021 and the concert was a huge success.

“It has been an amazing experience so far being a part of this quartet and creating beautiful music together,” said one of the quartet’s founding members Zane Lowry. “We all have such a passion for chamber music so being able to express that has been awesome.”

Lowry also said that as a group they have a goal to convey their feelings by playing artfully crafted works and to introduce new listeners to the world of chamber music.

“This has been one of the greatest experiences I could have asked for,” said the quartet’s second violist Frances Hartzell. “Being able to perform in a quartet with talented members has been a dream come true.”

For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the music department website.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music