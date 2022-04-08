Student Art Submission: De(e/a)r Wom(a/e)n

In indigenous folklore, the Deer Woman is a protector and avenger of women and domestic abuse survivors. While this abuse is most often physical in nature, the mental and emotional abuse that can happen over technology and social media in our current age can be just as damaging. This piece was inspired by harmful posts that I have seen firsthand on Instagram and Facebook, one of which was taken nearly word-for-word and used in this comic:

Written and drawn by Jamison Conforto

jamison.conforto@gmail.com

Author’s note: I am not a member of any Indigenous American groups, but I have deep respect for the Deer Woman and what she represents. I hope I did her justice in this comic.





