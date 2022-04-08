Cello duo “Rosin” to perform at SUU

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music will be hosting the cello duo “Rosin” in the Thorley Recital Hall on Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. Rosin was formed in 2015 by Utah cellists Jessika Soli and Daniel Gaisford. The concert is free and open to the public.

Rosin aims to explore classical cello duo repertoire from the 18th and 19th centuries, focusing on composers such as Friedrich August Kummer, Sebastian Lee, David Popper and Julius Klengel. They have an album slated to come out this year. More information can be found on Rosin’s website.

“The great cellists of the past were composers for the instrument and created beautiful works that inspired and developed cello techniques,” Gaisford said in an interview with Kayenta Arts. “Following tradition, we also write for the cello ourselves and make transcriptions of popular works that fit the cello’s vocal and rhythmic qualities.”

Soli is the adjunct cello professor at SUU. She studied at the University of Utah and the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, earning a cello performance degree. Soli has also performed with the Utah Philharmonia in both Germany and London, performing famous pieces such as “Don Giovanni.”

Since performing with the Utah Philharmonia, Soli has frequently featured as a solo artist and recorded numerous albums. Soli has a private cello studio in Santa Clara, Utah and offers online classes expanding into Cedar City. More information about Soli can be found on her website.

Gaisford has received classical training from both The Juilliard School and the University of Southern California. Gaisford has an online cello class, working with both professionals and students.

Having been praised by the New York Times, Gaisford aims to bring great works of the past into new life as well as advocating for the music of modern times. Gaisford has performed with orchestras across the United States and Canada and traveled abroad to cities such as Berlin, Rome and Tokyo. More information about Gaisford can be found at his website.

