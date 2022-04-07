The Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2022: SUU hosts first North American screening

North America’s first official screening of The Women’s Adventure Film Tour will be hosted by SUU Outdoors and the SUU Women’s Network. The event will be held on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Theater ST 161 across from the Book Store.

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a movie composed of short films collected by Adventure Entertainment in partnership with She Went Wild. Female adventurers and filmmakers from around the world were encouraged to submit their own films for consideration to be featured in the yearly film.

“The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of the inspiring women around us who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure,” said the film tour’s website.

This year’s film tour includes inspiring stories about female runners, swimmers, skaters and more, exploring the challenges of being a woman in male-dominated activities. “Every year, our selection of unique films is carefully chosen to show awesome women achieving their personally adventurous goals,” their website states.

The first Women’s Adventure Film Festival was held in Australia in May 2017. Since then, it has expanded to New Zealand, Asia and the United States. Women, children and men are all encouraged to view the film and feel empowered to become adventurous in their own ways.

Though the film is available for streaming now on AdventurePlus.com, SUU is the first North American institution to host an official viewing of this year’s film. Baylee Howe, an SUU Outdoors Coordinator, said that the organization reached out to SUU with the screening opportunity.

“It’s a good opportunity to show different things that women can do in the outdoors,” said Howe.

The screening will be free for all students to attend. Howe encourages all people, not just women to attend.

Article by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of The Women’s Adventure Film Tour