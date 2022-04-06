SUU Wind Symphony to celebrate 20 years of “Lord of the Rings”

Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony will be joining forces with the Cedar City Community Band for a concert featuring music from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. The performance will be Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

SUU’s Wind Symphony is comprised of the top wind and percussion students at SUU and previously did a four-performance tour for high schools in Las Vegas.

The Wind Symphony will be under the guidance of Laura Grantier, SUU’s director of woodwinds. The CCCB is a non-audition concert band that aims to provide opportunities to practice and develop music to the community.

“It’s always a pleasure to hear the SUU Wind Symphony perform in the same concert as the Cedar City Community Band,” said Music Department Chair Lawrence Johnson. “It reminds us of the strong ties the university has with the generously supportive community and that ‘Learning Lives Forever’ genuinely exists!”

Friday’s tribute will be especially meaningful for the Wind Symphony as it will be their last of the spring semester.

“The SUU Wind Symphony celebrates 20 years since the grand production of Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ by presenting its full Symphony no. 1 by Johan de Meij,” said Adam Lambert, director of bands at SUU. “This epic five-movement work includes pieces titled ‘Gandalf,’ ‘The Elvenwood,’ ‘Gollum,’ ‘Journey in the Dark’ and Hobbits.’”

“We have some amazing musicians in our community,” said CCCB Director Steve Shirts. “It is an honor to be the conductor of this group.”

Anybody high school-aged or older with previous concert band experience is welcome to join the CCCB. For more information on the CCCB, visit their website.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni, $5 for youth and free for students with a valid ID card. They can be purchased at the America First Event Center Box Office, at the door the night of the performance or online.

Article by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Department of Music