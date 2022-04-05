Need something to do tonight? Midland is playing at SUU

In Dripping Springs, Texas, in 2016, the trio Midland was formed. They are currently on their Last Resort tour with a short stop here in Cedar City on Tuesday, April 5, in the America First Event Center from 8-11 p.m. With band members Mark Wystarch, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy, this band has had some great successes in the last few years.

Now on their fifth album, this trio went from nothing to something in only three years. Specializing in writing and recording country music, they ended up being signed to Big Machine Records and made their debut album, “Let it Roll.”

After their first album, Midland made their success by reaching the Billboards Top 100 Country Albums Sales. With the growing attention of many of the genre’s fans, Midland was also gaining the attention of many magazines and popular writing columns such as Rolling Stones, NPR and Entertainment Weekly.

Midland is most commonly known for its debut two-time platinum song, “Drinking Problem.” This song got them their first Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group.

The trio was named New Vocal Group of the Year in 2018 in the AMC. They were also nominated for Best Vocal Group in 2020 at the CMA Awards, once again trying to make their mark in the country genre industry.

Like most artists, their music is available for streaming on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube and Pandora. With about five hours of available media to stream, there is enough time to catch up before the concert on April 5.

The best part – it’s not too late to buy! Tickets are available on Ticket Return for everyone to purchase, with a student discount available for T-Birds.

Article by: Christian Sanchez

Photo courtesy of Midland

