Moon Knight: Hit or miss?

It has been a while since there has been new content in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the “Hawkeye” series finale on Dec. 22 and the super box-office smashing success release of “Spiderman: No Way Home” on Dec. 13. With the release of “Moon Knight” on Disney+, that has all changed.

Oscar Issac plays Marc Spector/Steven Grant, a man who suffers from dissociative identity disorder where one of those identities happens to be a conduit for the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu.

“Moon Knight” is going to be unlike any MCU project seen before. It will be like the first Marvel limited series, “WandaVision,” where you feel mass amounts of confusion during your first viewing but it will be on steroids with this one. From the beginning to the end of the first episode, you will be on the edge of your seat—fully invested into the story and wanting to see more.

Issac portrays a person with DID so well and plays the two different personalities of the characters perfectly. Issac is best known for playing Poe Dameron in the sequel trilogy of the “Star Wars” franchise and being in the recent six-time Academy Award winning “Dune.” The cliffhanger at the end of the episode will leave you wanting more and longing for the release of the next episode on Wednesday, April 6, at1 a.m. MT.

Overall, the series premiere was a great ride. “Moon Knight” is a fresh MCU project and will leave you wanting more. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Disney +.

Article by: Layton Evans

Photos courtesy of @disneyplus via Instagram