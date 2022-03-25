Second Studio presents SUU Live: Disney’s Change Yer Fate

Southern Utah University’s student-led theatre group, Second Studio, is holding their monthly SUU Live variety show on Saturday, March 26, at 10 p.m. in the Auditorium for $3 per person.

“[SUU Live] is a place for students to showcase whatever talent they want from piano, to singing, to drag,” said co-showcase director Bridgette Long.

Over the course of the 2021-22 school year, SUU Live has explored many themes ranging from “Happy Holigays” to “Throwback.”

“We wanted to go back to our roots of the prime era of Disney and end on a theme that everyone knows,” said Long. “It’s gonna be a night of nostalgia and fun for everyone.”

This month’s SUU Live is looking to be the largest one this year with a projected 21 acts. Long and their fellow co-showcase director, Ryan Munsey, have planned to make this month’s SUU Live even more special than previous shows.

“This is the last ‘normal’ SUU Live before our end of year gala and ‘Best Of’ performance,” said Long and Munsey. “We are going out with a bang by having the audience choose the order of the show!”

“[SUU Live] is a time to just get out of the house and see some fun performances your peers have put together,” said Long. “We have held the debut of two drag performers at SUU. It is a giant laugh riot and everyone should be able to experience that.”

Next month, SUU Live will be taking place after the Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration Gala and will be a collection of “Best Of” performances from all of this year’s shows.

“Hosting SUU Live is a daunting task,” said Long. “I am so glad we get to do it together. Being best friends for three years now makes it really easy to collaborate together and makes the process even smoother. We understand each others’ humor and we get to just have a blast on stage every month.”

This month’s SUU Live is also bittersweet for Long and Munsey as they are preparing to end their run as co-showcase directors.

“We have had an absolute blast getting to know so many new people and getting to see all of their talents has been so rewarding for us,” said Long.

Article by: Tessa Cheshire

Photos courtesy of Kolton Nielsen and Brittany McDowell