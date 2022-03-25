SAAC to Host Third Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee of Southern Utah University will host its third annual Daddy-Daughter Dance for all within the SUU community. The semi-formal dance will take place on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Hunter Conference Center.

The cost to attend the dance is $15 per father/daughter couple with a $5 charge for each additional child. All proceeds will be donated to the Iron County Children’s Justice Center.

“The daddy daughter dance is an opportunity for little girls and their dads to come together and enjoy a special night. It was something I really loved doing with my dad and a memory that I will never forget,” said Morgan Alfaro, a senior on the SUU Gymnastics team and organizer of the event. “This dance is allowing us to give back and raise money for the Iron County Children’s Justice Center. I am so honored to be able to give back to the community and I hope to make such a special night.”

While this is the third time SUU has hosted this event, it is the first time the event will be held since 2019 as it was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night will include dancing, donuts, face painting, a photo booth, raffles and an appearance by the SUU Flippin’ Birds to teach a special dance. For any girl whose father is unable to attend for whatever reason, members of the SUU Athletic Department have volunteered to act as a personal escort and dance the night away.

Tickets can be purchased by following this link.

Story and photos courtesy of: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net