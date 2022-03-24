Softball looks to end three-game losing streak

Southern Utah University softball is finally home after starting the season with high profile tournaments all over the west coast and traveling up and down the I-15.

The Thunderbirds are now preparing for their home opener with a three-game stretch that starts with the Big Sky Conference opener versus the University of Northern Colorado. The double-header on Friday, March 25, will start at 1 p.m. with the second game starting at 3 p.m. The third game will be Saturday, March 26, at noon.

The Thunderbirds

The T-Birds are on a three game losing spell with losses coming from a clash against Dixie State University and two losses against Brigham Young University. SUU is currently 3-20 on the season.

Throughout the season, the T-Bird offense has had explosions of power with senior Reilly Williams leading the squad with two home runs. Freshman sensation Riley Shue and senior Makall Whetten lead SUU in batting average with .290 and .260 respectively.

The Thunderbird pitching rotation is still finding its footing with Payton Goodrich being the star pitcher for the T-Birds with a 9.00 ERA and a solid 2.00 WHIP.

Looking at the opponent

Northern Colorado has had an up-and-down season so far with a 9-18 record with wins over Utah Valley University, Lamar University and Colorado State University. The Bears’ offense has been consistent throughout the season, scoring at least one run in 22 of their 27 games.

The Bears’ offense is centered around Kaileigh Holland who has a .363 AVG and an outstanding .961 OPS, also leading the Bears in home runs with four and 25 RBI’s. Holland is tied with fellow teammate Haley Boxwell for slugging percentage who boast .550.

Northern Colorado was scheduled to have a double-header against Colorado School of Mines on March 22 but the games were postponed. The last result for the Bears was a loss to Texas Tech University 1-5.

The matchup

SUU leads the all-time series 14-13. Last time out, the Bears bested the Thunderbirds 4-0 on May 1, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. The Thunderbirds look to start conference play in the winning column this week.

This is the first time this season both teams will square off. The first game of the double-header will take place at 1 p.m. and the second game at 3 p.m. on March 25. The final game of the series will take place on Saturday, March 26, at noon. The series will be held at the Kathryn Berg Field. The series will be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics