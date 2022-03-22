Non-Traditional Student Services hosts Take a Hike Tuesday: Family edition

On Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., SUU Outdoors and the Non-Traditional Student Services office will team up to host Take a Hike Tuesday. This event will provide a family hike night on Coal Creek Trail which is paved and stroller friendly.

This event is being held for “any non-traditional students whether [non-traditional] in age, if they have families, if they’re married,” according to Baylee Howe, the director of SUU Outdoors. It has been held once a semester in the past but will be held once a month moving into the new academic school year.

Haley Sommers, an employee at the non-trad office, encourages all students to “come out, enjoy yourself and bring your family.” They send employees on these hikes to promote their office and encourage more students to join the fun or seek resources within their center.

Non-traditional students include those who are 25 years old or older, married, widowed, divorced, have children or have taken a three-year-or-greater break from school. The office offers on and off-campus resources, financial assistance and amenities. Their mission statement is to “assist students with diverse life experiences and backgrounds in developing meaningful and lasting connections at SUU.”

For students with children, there is on-campus, affordable childcare through this office and the Center for Hope. There are also scholarships and grants to help students pay for childcare off of campus. The former home of former President Scott Wyatt houses this program.

The Non-Traditional Students Services office is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center room 172 next to the KSUU Thunder 91.1 Radio Station. For more information, visit their website or their Instagram.

Article by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of the Non-Traditional Student Services Center