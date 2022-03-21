Bryce Canyon prepares for spring traffic

Officials at Bryce Canyon National Park announced on March 11 that many services and facilities will soon be reopening to accommodate anticipated spring traffic.

March has historically marked the start of Bryce Canyon National Park’s peak season with visitors doubling and even tripling. To prepare for this anticipated growth in crowds, the park stated in a news release that facility hours will be extended and shuttle services will resume on April 1.

The shuttle will begin offering rides at 8 a.m. daily with the final ride at 6 p.m. This service is free inside the park or with proof of park admission if boarding outside the park and will run through Oct. 23.

The Bryce Canyon Visitor Center and Bookstore hours have been extended from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. through May 8 when hours will be further extended to 8 p.m.

The Lodge at Bryce Canyon and Sunrise Point General Store will also reopen on April 1 to provide food, lodging and other amenities. The Lodge Dining Room will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and snacks, groceries and other amenities can be obtained at the general store that is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loop A of the park’s North Campground will remain open on a first-come-first-serve basis until May 27 when reservations will be required through Oct. 1. The Sunset Campground will open to first-come-first-serve visitors on April 15 through Oct. 31. The Sunset Campground Group Site will require reservations and will be open from May 20 to Oct. 15.

For more help planning a trip, visit the park’s website and be aware of the current conditions.

Article by: Jared Clawson

Photo courtesy of: Tim Golder on Unsplash

outdoors@suunews.net