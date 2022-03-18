Dancing, Zaxby’s and a mechanical bull attract students to Swing Fling

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board partnered with the SUU Country Dance Club for the Swing Fling on March 15 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom from 6-8 p.m.

Line dancing overtook most of the night, though those who were feeling more daring were able to learn lifts from Country Dance Club instructors.

Even those who are not normally dancers were able to kick the dirt off their boots and join in with the large crowd without finding themselves at the center of attention if they happened to stumble over their steps. Students not interested in dancing themselves were able to watch dance partners throw each other through the air.

Those looking for something far away from the dance floor were able to take a turn on the mechanical bull and learn a thing or two about lassoing.

And though Zaxby’s was late to the party, the line that extended across the Ballroom proved that it was worth the wait.

The Country Dance Club often brings in an average of 100 members every meeting. By combining with SPB, that number seemed to double to make for a widespread dance floor and an overall successful party.

For those interested in more boot scootin’, the Country Dance Club meets every Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Gym. Those looking to learn can take lessons from instructors for the first thirty minutes of the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Information on events like this one can be found here.

Article and Photo by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net