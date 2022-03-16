May the force be with you at SPB’s Casino Night

The Student Programming Board will be hosting its semesterly-held Casino Night in the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Saturday, March 19, from 8-11 p.m.

Students will present their student ID and will be handed a stack of chips upon entering. From there, students can choose which rooms and which games they would like to play for the night.

The Casino Night games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and Texas hold ’em, will be spread out in the Ballroom, the Rotunda and the Convention Center. For those who do not wish to play the traditional games, bingo will be played in the Church Auditorium and the Student Center Theater.

This year’s Casino Night is Star Wars-themed, where each room will be decorated to look like different locations from the beloved space franchise. Students will be experiencing the Mos Eisley Cantina, Jabba’s Palace, Endor and Tatooine throughout the different rooms.

“Students should come to Casino Night to spend time with their friends where they will have an excuse to get dressed up fancy,” said Event Coordinator Rachel Belnap. “This event is always one of my favorite events of the semester.”

Students that wish to take a break from the exciting night can have a free mocktail in the Starlight Room.

To end the night, students will trade in their remaining chips for a ticket to enter a raffle. Students can win a variety of prizes such as a TV, a printer, a speaker, a hammock, a variety of Star-Wars-themed prizes, a record player and a weighted blanket.

This event will have more tables than were provided in previous years to accommodate for the 2,000 planned students. There will be 95 tables between all the games with 6-10 chairs at each table.

Students that wish to become dealers for this event can fill out a Google Form but must do so by March 16.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SPB