Learning the ropes with SUU Outdoors’ climbing clinic

SUU Outdoors will be offering a “Learning the Ropes” climbing clinic on Friday, March 11, for climbers new and experienced. The instruction offered will cover topics such as belaying and climbing history.

“Whether you are brand new to climbing and want to learn about belaying or what an anchor is or if you already know how to climb and want to learn about the history of climbing and the different types of tools used for climbing, you will learn it all,” said Event Coordinator Baylee Howe.

The clinic will be lecture-based but will also feature some hands-on experience toward the end for attendees to practice their newfound skills.

Instruction will be given by experienced climbers such as SUU Outdoors Director Derek Bryan, geology Professor Casy Webb and bouldering Professor Will Buettell.

“Come learn from the best when it comes to climbing and knowing everything about climbing,” Howe continued.

The event will be held at the climbing wall in the J.L. Sorenson Physical Education Building from 4-5 p.m. The 35-foot wall can also be practiced on weekdays from 5-10 p.m. and on Saturday by reservation. While free for students, climbers must still check in at the cage before climbing.

SUU Outdoors plans on this being the first of a two-part clinic. The second installment is tentatively planned to be held in a couple weeks and may include more anchor building and belaying techniques.

For more information on this and future events such as SUU Outdoors’ Outdoor Education Series, visit Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the Chick-fil-A.

Article and Photo by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net