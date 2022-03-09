Recreating on public land: SUU Outdoors to host lecturer from the BLM

On Thursday, March 10, SUU Outdoors will host Dave Jacobson, the recreational field planner for the Cedar City Bureau of Land Management as a part of their Outdoor Education Series at 6 p.m. at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

This lecture will teach students about the BLM and what they do to manage public lands surrounding Southern Utah University. Those who attend will learn about the many opportunities and options for adventuring within 20 minutes of campus.

Between Iron and Beaver Counties, Jacobson and his team upkeep close to 2 million acres of trails and other recreational areas such as equestrian ranges, RC car and helicopter tracks and paintball fields.

Jacobson has come to speak to students in the Outdoor Recreation and Parks Tourism department several times in recent years and is now sharing his expertise with all SUU students who choose to attend.

This lecture series is designed to “offer either education, skills or experiences in the outdoors to help people who may not have done things outdoors before,” said Aaron Thomas, who arranged this week’s lecture.

Past OES topics have included geology in South Africa, how to recreate outside during winter and bugs in South America.

“We are trying to make this a sustainable program that will continue on [into future years],” said Thomas.

By attending these lectures, students can support SUU Outdoors and learn for themselves how to experience the vast and beautiful backyard we have here at SUU.

For more information, follow SUU Outdoors on Instagram or talk to the staff at Basecamp next to the Chick-fil-A.

Article by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Katie Polansky on Unsplash