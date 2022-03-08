SUU celebrates International Women’s Week

International Women’s Week is March 7-11 this year, and many SUU organizations are coming together to celebrate.

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the English Department, the Grace A. Tanner Center for Human Values, the History, Sociology, and Anthropology Department, the Leavitt Center for Politics & Public Service, the Masters of Public Administration Program, the SUU Women’s Network, and the Women and Gender Studies Program are all hosting a variety of events throughout the week.

This year, the theme is “Celebrating Women of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” as International Women’s Day coincides with the kick-off for SUU’s 125th Celebration, the Women and Gender Studies Program’s 10-year anniversary and the Tanner Center’s “Year of Grace” which is honoring the legacy of Grace A. Tanner.

The week of events began on Monday, March 7 as SUUWN hosted the kickoff event in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room. Posters and information about influential Utah women were put on display and attendees enjoyed treats as they mingled.

Tuesday, March 8 was International Women’s Day and the Women and Gender Studies program hosted their 10 Year Anniversary Panel over Zoom. The presentation, entitled “Conversations with the Founding Scholars,” discussed the last decade of the program as well as the importance of intersectionality when discussing women’s issues.

“This is our tenth anniversary and we wanted to thank the founders that have made this program possible,” said Professor Shobha Gurung. “We are so happy to celebrate International Women’s Day with them.”

On Wednesday, March 9, the Leavitt Center is hosting a “Women of SUU” Open House at 6 p.m. in their office. At 7 p.m., the Grace A. Tanner Center, the Iron County Historical Society and WGS program will hold “Blossom as the Cliffrose: A Reading and Conversation on Unconventional Mormon Legacies and the Land” at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum. The presentation will discuss artist Minerva Teichert and her work.

On Thursday, March 10, students are encouraged to attend the Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon in the Student Center Escalante Room from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event’s goal is to update and correct Wikipedia pages of important women who should be recognized. At noon, the MPA Program is sponsoring a virtual presentation entitled “Women in Higher Education.”

Finally, on Friday, March 11, the SUUWN is hosting a networking social from 1-4 p.m. in the Business Building Lobby. Any SUU student is welcome to attend.

For more information about the week’s events, visit the SUUWN website.

Article and photo by: Aspen English

