SUU Athletics to host Big Sky Tournament watch party

Southern Utah University’s Athletic Department will be hosting two watch parties in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room this week for the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they compete in the Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament in Idaho.

The first watch party will be for the women’s team who will take on the University of Idaho Vandals on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. There will be popcorn and refreshments for all fans who come cheer on the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds enter this matchup riding high with a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed in the tournament. They will battle a Vandals team that is coming off a blowout 75-52 win over the Portland State University Vikings on Monday, March 7. These two teams split their season series earlier this season with each side winning decisively in their home arenas.

SUU’s men’s team will open tournament play on Thursday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Idaho State University and Portland State. There will be delicious Crumbl Cookies for anyone in attendance.

The T-Birds clinched a first-round bye with a win against Weber State University last Saturday, March 5, and will now have the opportunity to face one of two teams they swept in both of their regular-season matchups.

If both SUU teams advance, the athletic department will host more watch parties for all SUU students and alumni to show their support for their Thunderbirds.

For more updates on these events, follow SUU Athletics on Instagram or Twitter.

Story by: Seth Whitehouse

sports@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Athletics