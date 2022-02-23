Common Ground: Special guest U.S. Senate candidate Ally Isom

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ally Isom visited Southern Utah University on Monday, Feb. 14, and discussed her campaign on the third episode of Common Ground.

Hosts Danielle Meuret and Lexi Hamel asked Isom about her promise to serve on the basis of a two-term limit, and how she will connect to and serve Utahns and the future of the Republican Party.

Term limits

Earlier in Isom’s campaign, she pledged to Utahns that she would only serve two terms. She credits her decision to the framers of the Constitution.

“I am on the record that it is the right thing to do,” Isom said. “Our framers envisioned a citizen legislative body that gets in office, does their part and goes home.”

Isom has called on her opponent, Sen. Mike Lee, to “honor his commitment” of only serving two terms as a senator.

“[Lee] has been one of the nation’s most vocal advocates for only serving two terms,” Isom said. “I think as he has neared re-election, his position has shifted.”

When asked how to convince Utah voters of her pledge, Isom claimed her family has played a major role in her decision.

“I think there is life after politics,” Isom said. “I have five grandchildren and I plan to be in their lives. The commitment is deeply personal.”

Connecting to Utahns

Isom’s campaign promised to “walk a mile” in every community throughout Utah to learn more about the state’s needs. She has visited 74 out of Utah’s 251 cities and met with all types of Utahns.

“This has been the best part of the campaign,” Isom said. “It has provided the insight that I needed to form my policy positions and priorities.”

According to Isom, water and housing shortages are the main concerns for most Utahns. She is also concerned about divisions between rural and urban cities in Utah.

“We need to start planning now,” Isom said. “People should pay for [water] they are using and we should ensure that our agriculture is not being harmed in the long run.”

Isom relayed that Utahns are concerned about the morale of law enforcement, teachers and medical personnel.

“Somehow in the last few years we have done such a disservice to these people who keep our communities moving forward,” Isom said.

Isom believes that her role as senator for Utah will be best served by letting local communities govern themselves. In the Senate, she will aim to give Utahns the tools they need to be self-reliant.

“My role is not to get in the way,” Isom said. “I believe local control is best.”

Future of the Republican Party

Isom has strongly advocated for Republican unity and has admitted she is “troubled” with the current state of the Republican Party.

“We have to get back to our fundamental principles,” Isom said. “We have been too distracted with personalities and culture wars and have forgotten things like limited government, fiscal responsibility and the rule of law.”

Isom vocally criticized former President Donald Trump during the 2016 and 2020 elections and has openly stated she did not vote for him in either election. However, Isom claimed that she believes the division began long before Trump within the party.

“I felt like I didn’t have a choice that reflected my priorities and my core conservative values,” Isom said in a Salt Like Tribune interview.

Trump has not officially declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election but he has created a lot of speculation within the Republican Party by holding rallies.

Article by: Danielle Meuret and Lexi Hamel

news@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of: Ally Isom’s campaign